SUPERB! Ekta has been STRONG SUPPORT to fight depression, reveals Anita Hassanandani

MUMBAI: Actress Anita Hassanandani on Monday took to Instagram a thanks note for husband Rohit Reddy and producer and filmmaker Ekta Kapoor to be the pillar of strength in the most difficult times of her life.

On Monday, sharing a selfie with Ekta and Rohit, Anita wrote, “Ekta!!! You are a prototype of every strong female character you ever created. You are a true friend and an incredibly strong-willed woman. All these years of friendship have culminated into an indispensable relationship, the one where we could do anything for each other with no questions asked.”

“I remember those days when I was young, hungry for work but clueless about everything. I was bitterly affected by my early failures but then you came into my life. You not only helped me fight depression but also gave me a new start. That's one of the millions of things I have learned from you, to never give up. That's why even on rough days, I feel secure because of you, my guardian angel. You are in every sense of the world, my life's Niyati. Calling Ekta a friend is an understatement. She is a part of my family and she is my Niyati,” she added.

“Rohit! My dashing, adorable and loving husband, with the cutest dimple well, and now a super dad too! I have been at my best and worst with him, but Rohit has held my hands through every trial and tribulation. We have shared so many happy moments that have been etched in my heart forever. Rohit has been the invisible support I have leaned on ever since I fell in love with him, and I know I have him by my side, always! Rohit is a special person who has brought untold happiness into my life, just like Niyati,” Anita wrote.

Her note was shared on the same day that Ekta Kapoor was honoured with the Padma Shri award. On Monday, she was present at the Rashtrapati Bhavan to receive the fourth highest civilian award.

