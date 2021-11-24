SUPERB! Gauahar Khan gives a befitting reply to trolls who are urging fans of Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash to dislike her latest song

MUMBAI: Actor and Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan recently responded scathingly to a tweet made by a fan of Bigg Boss 15 contestants Karan Kundra and Tejasswi Prakash.

In the Tweet, all fans of Karan Kundra and Tejaswi Prakash were instructed to dislike Gauahar Khan's latest song, 'Tohmat'. The tweet implied that Gauahar's song deserves dislikes and that she needs to learn a lesson. Despite some Bigg Boss 15 fans mocking Gauahar, others stated that they shouldn't knock any other celebrity because they support Karan and Tejaswi.

Fans emerged in support of Gauahar Khan and the Bigg Boss 14 contestant herself responded with a sarcastic tweet. In her words, the tweeter is free in his life and has nothing better to do than take a shot at her. Despite their disdain, she said, it would help her to gain more views on her song. Gauahar explained that negativity cannot triumph and people are frustrated. Also, the actress said she doesn't have the right to have favorites like the rest of them. Her tweet ended with the phrase, "Live and let live!"!

Gauahar Khan received a mixed response to this tweet, and some people supported her for having a viewpoint while others criticized her for spreading negativity.

Gauahar Khan often engages in verbal sparring with Karan Kundra-Tejasswi Prakash's fans as she gives her opinion on the duo's game in the house.

The music video ‘Tohmat’ by singer Shipra Goyal featuring Gauahar Khan was released on November 1st.

