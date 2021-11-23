Superb! Here is a glimpse of Sanjay Gagnani and Poonam Preet’s prewedding festivities

MUMBAI: Kundali Bhagya fame Sanjay Gagnani is all set to get married on November 28th with Poonam Preet. The wedding festivities have begun. After a tilak ceremony in the morning, they decked up in party outfits for the evening festivities.

Zaan Khan and Karam Rajpal gave a glimpse into their wedding festivities. Zaan posted a picture in which Sanjay wore a suit with a blingy collar, and Poonam wore an off-shoulder ball gown.

Sapna Thakur also posted pics from the day ceremony. She wrote, "New beginnings @sanjaygagnaniofficial @poonampreet7 Sooo happy for you both. May your love grow stronger each and every passing day. Congratulations guys (mere yaar ki shaadi hai) #poonjaykishaadi #newbeginnings #blessed #love #friendship #family."

Have a look.

Sanjay shared how Poonam and he have been waiting for this moment and he is over the moon that it is finally happening.

They got engaged in 2018, but Sanjay bought another ring to renew his proposal. The actor likes to make her feel special.

Credits: TOI