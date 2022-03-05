Superb! Jay Bhanushali and Ranveer Singh's banter on social media is unmissable

One of the most successful hosts of Indian television, Jay Bhanushali is a popular name in the entertainment industry. He is presently hosting DID Li’l Masters.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/03/2022 - 19:54
MUMBAI: One of the most successful hosts of Indian television, Jay Bhanushali is a popular name in the entertainment industry. He is presently hosting DID Li’l Masters. The powerhouse of Bollywood, Ranveer Singh, recently graced the sets of DID Li’l Masters. And he bonded quite well with Jay Bhanushali, at least that is what the latter’s latest social media post says.

In his latest Instagram post, Jay Bhanushali shared jolly pictures with Ranveer Singh from the sets of DID Li’l Masters. One of the pics shows Ranveer climbing up on Jay as they stand close together and hug each other. Another photo shows Ranveer and Jay standing with the former’s arm kept on the latter’s shoulder.

Jay shared the fun filled photographs and wished Ranveer luck for his upcoming film. Posting the pictures, he wrote, “Crazy just crazy..this man is full of energy and positivity @ranveersingh the best fun episode we shot last night all the best for #jayeshbhaijordaar.”

Soon, The Bajirao Mastani actor took to the comments section of Jay’s post and showed love to the reality show host. He wrote, “JAY BHAI JORDAAAAAAR !!!  love this picture! Great to see you as always! Only the best vibes !”

Have a look.

Earlier on May 2, Ranveer Singh got clicked outside the sets of DID Li’l Masters on his way to the shoot. He was accompanied by Shalini Pandey.

Talking about Jay Bhanushali, the actor-host was last seen on Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 15.

Ranveer will next feature in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, a comedy-drama film written and directed by Divyang Thakkar and produced by Aditya Chopra and Maneesh Sharma under Yash Raj Films. The film stars Ranveer Singh in the titular role as the son of a traditional Gujarati sarpanch, who believes in equal rights between males and females in society. It also stars Shalini Pandey while Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah play supporting roles.

Stay tuned for more news from the entertainment industry.

Credits: TOI


