Superb! Karan Kundrra buys a new home worth this whopping amount

MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra is a very popular name in the world of entertainment. He has been a part of many successful television series and some Bollywood movies. A few months back, Karan was a part of Bigg Boss 15. His game was loved by the audience. He emerged as the second runner-up of the show.

He had grabbed the headlines for his love story with Tejasswi, which began in the house. They are one of the most adorable couples on television.

While the actor is roaring with multiple projects on the professional front, he has ticked off another dream from his list on the personal front. The star has finally registered for his dream house in Bandra.

From what we hear, the apartment has a beautiful sea-facing view. A source revealed, "Apart from a sea-facing view, Karan Kundrra's new home has a private lift and a swimming pool. The value of the flat falls somewhere above Rs. 20 crore."

On the work front, Karan was recently seen in a few music videos and as a jailor in Lock Upp Season 1, and currently, he is hosting Dance Deewane Juniors.

Karan is quite active on social media and keeps his fans updated about his whereabouts and what he is up to.

Recently, Karan got emotional during the Mother's Day special episode when Ranbir Kapoor's message was played for Neetu Kapoor, who is one of the judges on Dance Deewane Juniors. The legendary actress noticed Karan getting emotional and gave him a warm hug. The actor also has a film with Ileana D'cruz and Randeep Hooda.

Karan was earlier best known for playing the role of Arjun Punj in Ekta Kapoor's Indian soap opera Kitani Mohabbat Hai that aired on best NDTV Imagine. He is also remembered for hosting three seasons of Ekta Kapoor's crime show, Gumrah End Of Innocence, on Channel V.

