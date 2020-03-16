Superb! Malaika Arora impresses her fans by her walking style, see netizens’ reactions

MUMBAI: Malaika Arora who quite often gets trolled by the netizens either for her outfit or walking style recently got applauded for her walk. Netizens praised the Dil Se queen and felt that she has finally improved her walking style.

Malaika was spotted in the Khar area. She was seen wearing an athleisure outfit that included a bralette and tights. As she stepped out of the car, Malaika was greeted by the paparazzi. She waved to the shutterbugs and walked inside the venue. Netizens observed that Malaika walked like a normal person without giving too much effort.

"She has improved her walk," one netizen wrote. Another user commented, "Phli baar thoda sahi chlte gai." Followed by another user who wrote, "Chaal me sudhar aa gya," while another one said, "Aaj sidha chal rahi hai."

She often leaves everyone jaw-dropped with her gym outfits but gets trolled for her walk which makes people wondered why Malaika walks in such a weird manner, which they dubbed it as the duckwalk.

Meanwhile, Malaika is set to turn into an author with her debut yet-to-be-titled book on nutrition, the work on which is currently in progress. The book will offer readers an understanding into her healthy eating routine, the process of mastering discipline in eating with a guide on how to blend nutrition plan with fitness goals.

Credit: BollywoodLife