Superb! Mouni Roy raises the temperature in snow-capped Kashmir in a swimsuit

MUMBAI: After getting married on January 27, Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar jetted off to the mountains for a honeymoon. They are currently in Kashmir's Gulmarg and have shared pictures from the beautiful valley. The actress took to Instagram now to share stunning pictures of herself in a black swimsuit amid snow-covered trees.

She strikes a sensous pose amidst the snow-covered trees. In one of the pictures, she has her back to the camera while she sits by a pool. She captioned her posts, "Baby, its cold outside (sic)," and "If kisses were snowflakes i would send you a blizzard (sic)."

Mandira Bedi, Arjun Bijlani, Neha Swami Bijlani, Vanessa Walia, and many others attended the wedding. Mouni and Suraj met each other in Dubai in 2019. They had two wedding ceremonies, a Malayali wedding and a grand Bengali shaadi. Suraj was born to Jain parents in Bengaluru, while Mouni is from Cooch Behar, West Bengal. Suraj is a businessman and investment banker.

Credits: India Today



