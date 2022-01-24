Superb! Mouni Roy responds to media about her wedding, read to know more

MUMBAI: Actress Mouni Roy has been making headlines since the time her wedding was announced. It was reported that Mouni Roy and her boyfriend Suraj Nambiar are all set to tie the knot next week in Goa on 27th January. If the sources are to be believed the couple's wedding will be held at the luxurious Hilton Goa Resort.

Well, for the first time, Mouni Roy has come up and responded to the media about her wedding news. The actress was recently clicked by the shutterbugs in the city. In the video, it was heard that shutterbugs were asking the star about her wedding. They were even seen congratulating the actress for her upcoming wedding. Mouni Roy sportingly replied to them with a thank you.

A source close to the couple said they will have a beautiful ceremony in the lap of nature. The ceremony will be attended by close friends and their immediate family members. The preparations at the venue are in full swing right now. It is said that the guests who will be attending the wedding ceremony have to carry their Covid-19 vaccination certificates to the venue. A few of the confirmed guests at the ceremony are Ekta Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar, Roopali Kadyan, Aashka Goradia, and Anuradha Khurana.

On the work front, Mouni Roy was last seen in the movie Velle. She will be next seen in the film Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan. She will be seen in a negative lead in the film. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji.

