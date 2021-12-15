Superb! ‘Not a fan of big birthday parties’, says 39-year-old actress Shefali Jariwala

MUMBAI : Actress Shefali Jariwala who rose to fame with her super hit song ‘Kaanta Laga’ turned 39 today. But the actress seems to celebrate her special day in a unique way.

The 'Kaanta Laga' girl is keeping her special day low-key, yet having a fulfilling way to celebrate her special day today.

“I’ve stopped partying completely. I didn’t really enjoy it anymore. Yes, it’s a night with friends and family. But the money and energy spent there is such a waste. We can do so much more,” says Shefali, who turns 39 on December 15.

The actor admits she feels much more at peace doing charity on this day and putting her money to good use instead of splurging on throwing a party.

“I feel much more satisfied feeding the needy and donating blood. The reason I want to go out there is not to show people that I’m a charitable person, but I want people to get inspired to do the same,” she adds.

And it’s the last two years of the pandemic that have made her realise that there’s a lot of joy in giving and helping those in need.

Jariwala further shares, “We’re fortunate that we’re in a position to help. Just like I did on my birthday last year, this year too, I’ll be donating blood and we’ve ordered hundreds of blankets so we’ll be distributing them to the needy along with food packets. There are many community fridges in our area, so we’ll stock up those as well with food.”

Talking about her special plans on this beautiful day, Shefali says, “All my cousins this year are coming over from different parts of the world. They’ve all agreed to contribute and help me celebrate my birthday this way. I’ve strictly told them that I don’t want any gifts and if they want to help me celebrate my birthday, they should contribute to this cause.”

