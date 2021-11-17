Superb! Paras Kalnawat’s witty reply when asked about upcoming Sanan scenes in Anupamaa is unmissable

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Anupamaa, produced by Rajan Shahi, has been successfully ruling hearts and charts of viewers. The show has made place in millions of hearts and the credit goes to the talented team of writers who every time come up with a unique plot and of course the stellar star cast who leave us spellbound with their performance.

The show has been constantly begging for the no1 position and all thanks to the team who works hard in front and behind the camera to bring out the best to the viewers. Anupamaa is one of the shows where not only leads but the entire star cast is of equal importance and screen space.

Currently, the show is airing high end drama with Bapuji leaving the house and staying with Anupamaa in her house.

Well, amid such high-voltage drama fans are missing cute moments between their favourite couple SaNan that is Samar and Nandini.

A fan asked Paras Kalnawat on Instagram that when can they look forward to watching Sanan scenes, to which the actor gave a witty reply that once madam Anagha is back from her holiday.

Take a look!

Well, we hope fans’ wishes are being fulfilled soon!