Superb! Parul Chauhan to make her TV comeback with Dharm Yoddha Garud

MUMBAI: Parul Chauhan is all set to play an important role in upcoming show Dharm Yoddha Garud. The show focuses on the journey of a Garud (played by Faisal Khan), who took on his family and the mighty gods to win back his mother’s freedom.

Parul last featured in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and is eager to return to TV. The actress is happy with her role.

She says, "When I heard the script for the first time, I knew I was going to do this show. It’s a surreal feeling and I feel blessed to be a part of this magnum opus with such a strong storyline. I am extremely excited to see how my journey unfolds with the show. The character is very different from what I have explored in my career so far. My character is sharp and ambitious. She's grown up loving her younger sister Vinta. However, she always wants Vinta to obey her. Kadru desires power. She was a loving and protective sister to Vinta. But as we go along, we discover her love is conditional. She is jealous and envious of Vinta's kind nature. Her love for Vinta turns sour after she is blessed with a son.”

She had quit Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai because she was asked to play the role of a grandmother.

Credits: TOI



