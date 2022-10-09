Superb! Pratik Sehajpal gives major vibes of a Boss Man post his elimination from Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, take a look

Pratik Sehajpal took to his Instagram and shared a video that shows his uber classy swag over life while his fans are quite upset of his elimination from Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 09/10/2022 - 10:56
Superb! Pratik Sehajpal gives major vibes of a Boss Man post his elimination from Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, take a look

MUMBAI: Pratik Sehajpal is a boss man and time and again he has proved it. While his fans were disappointed with his elimination, he showed that the show is on and there is a lot more in him to keep his fans hooked and entertained.

The actor took to his Instagram and shared a video of him that show this uber classy swag over life. Pratik looked dashing in caring while he suited up and captioned the video, "Won't say I'm back cuz I've always been here at the top". Well, his fans cannot agree more on this.

Also Read: AMAZING! Pratik Sehajpal has not won any trophy but always won the hearts of the people; here’s why

Pratik's elimination from Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 left his fans upset, while Rohit Shetty too was impressed with the boy, throughout the show, he guided the boy and even yelled at him at times when he couldn't perform the stunt following the rule and regulations.

Pratik Sehajpal is a household hero right now and many times his attitude and gestures are compared with late actor Sidharth Shukla.

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi Seaosn 12 : Shocking! Netizens compare Pratik Sehajpal to Nikki Tamboli as he becomes the brand ambassador of aborting stunt

The boy who made his presence felt with his stint in Bigg Boss OTT hosted by Karan Johar. Later the boy charmed his fans in Bigg Boss 15 and was the first runner-up while Tejasswi Prakash won the show.

Credit: BollywoodLife

Television Pratik Sehajpal Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Boss Man looks Rohit Shetty Bigg Boss Saamna Pratik Bebaakee Rahil Naina Mere TellyChakkar
Like
1
Love
3
Haha
1
Yay
1
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 09/10/2022 - 10:56

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
SHOCKING! Hrithik Roshan yells at a fan who tries to take selfie with the actor, See video
MUMBAI : Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan was caught off-guard when a fan tried to get too close to him by pushing...
Shweta Tiwari and Manav Gohil roped in for Zee TV’s upcoming fiction offering - Main Hoon Aparajita
MUMBAI: After successful shows like Fear Files, Aapke Aa Jane se and Hamariwali Good News, Zee TV and Bodhi Tree...
Ravivaar with Star Parivaar: WHOA! Rupali Ganuguly to express her feelings for Gaurav Khanna, but here's the twist
MUMBAI: Every weekend the cast of all the Star Plus shows get together and have loads of fun on the show Ravivaar with...
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Woah! Ram’s eyes wide open, Nandini’s evil side revealed
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major drama in the upcoming episode. As reported...
Imlie: Upcoming Major Turn! Imlie passes away, Aryan’s big mistake
MUMBAI :Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens. The audience is in love with the chemistry...
EXCLUSIVE! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Mitaali Nag aka Devyani on how she bagged her first show: I was shortlisted for Afsar Bitiya after a casting director saw my BBM DP on a friend’s phone
MUMBAI : Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein has managed to garner rave reviews from viewers ever since the...
Recent Stories
SHOCKING! Hrithik Roshan yells at a fan who tries to take selfie with the actor, See video
SHOCKING! Hrithik Roshan yells at a fan who tries to take selfie with the actor, See video
Latest Video