Superb! Pratik Sehajpal gives major vibes of a Boss Man post his elimination from Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, take a look

MUMBAI: Pratik Sehajpal is a boss man and time and again he has proved it. While his fans were disappointed with his elimination, he showed that the show is on and there is a lot more in him to keep his fans hooked and entertained.

The actor took to his Instagram and shared a video of him that show this uber classy swag over life. Pratik looked dashing in caring while he suited up and captioned the video, "Won't say I'm back cuz I've always been here at the top". Well, his fans cannot agree more on this.

Also Read: AMAZING! Pratik Sehajpal has not won any trophy but always won the hearts of the people; here’s why

Pratik's elimination from Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 left his fans upset, while Rohit Shetty too was impressed with the boy, throughout the show, he guided the boy and even yelled at him at times when he couldn't perform the stunt following the rule and regulations.

Pratik Sehajpal is a household hero right now and many times his attitude and gestures are compared with late actor Sidharth Shukla.

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi Seaosn 12 : Shocking! Netizens compare Pratik Sehajpal to Nikki Tamboli as he becomes the brand ambassador of aborting stunt

The boy who made his presence felt with his stint in Bigg Boss OTT hosted by Karan Johar. Later the boy charmed his fans in Bigg Boss 15 and was the first runner-up while Tejasswi Prakash won the show.

Credit: BollywoodLife