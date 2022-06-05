Superb! Shehnaaz’s fans slam the trolls for accusing Bigg Boss 13 fame of hugging and kissing Salman Khan

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill was slammed by many for hugging and kissing Salman Khan on Eid bash hosted by Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan and her husband Aayush Sharma. Several called her a gold-digger and a drunkard for behaving inappropriately. However, her fans have come to her defence and retaliated with their tweets.

One user wrote, "She does not need to prove her loyalty to any 3rd person other than #SidharthShukla! As long as my heart knows he is super happy and proud to see those videos (from up above or even if he was here), I & she doesn't need anyone else's validation! #SidNaaz #ShehnaazGill #SidHearts #Shehnaazians."

A fan of Shehnaaz felt that there was nothing odd in her behaviour and tweeted, "Stop justifying the bond between Sana and Salman sir, because even if they did not have that bond (brother-sister, guardian, mentor, whatever you name it) still the actions were perfectly normal for 2 individuals who adore each other! #ShehnaazGill #SidNaaz #Shehnaazians."

“A girl that came with full confidence to hold her emotions but the last 8 months haven't been easy and meeting lot of friends that last shared good times with #SidNaaz in Goa and Punjab, memories came back n emotions were high, I'm sure the topic of conversation was #SidharthShukla," another fan was commented saying.

A fan shared Sidharth's quote which read, "Always be careful of what you hear about a woman, rumour either comes from a man who can't have her or a woman who can't compete with her..." The fan quoted it and wrote, "Sidharth had written everything before only!!! He knew maybe that if he is not there still his love and support for her is always there..." (Photo: Twitter)

