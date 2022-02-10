Superb! #Shivin go the DDLJ way in the beautiful farms

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi are the most adored on-screen couples. They essayed the role of Kartik and Naira. Fans loved their chemistry. Though they are not a part of the show and it has taken a leap. Fans are demanding their comeback. And here it is the duo is fulling the fans wish by coming together for a song titled ‘Teri Ada’.

Shivangi Joshi shared a reel on her official Instagram handle with Mohsin Khan recreating the iconic scene from the movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Take a look at this romantic video.

Check out the video:

Mohsin is seen wearing a dark colour jacket paired with a high-neck sweater and Shivangi is wearing a white colour kurta with multicoloured dupatta. Fans are super excited and are very much looking forward to the song as both are collaborating for the first time for the music video.

Currently, Shivangi Joshi is playing the role of grown-up Anandi role in the Colours Tv's popular show Balika Vadhu 2. On the other hand, Mohsin Khan is busy shooting for the songs. He was last seen in the music video Uff which was sung by Shreya Ghosal.

