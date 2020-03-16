Superb! A sneak peek at some of the highest paid contestants of Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss

MUMBAI: Everyone is super excited for Bigg Boss 16. There are a lot of speculations being made about the contestants of Salman Khan's show. Among many names, Faisal Shaikh is also said to be a part of Bigg Boss 16. While there is no confirmation as yet, here's looking at some of the highest-paid contestants in the history of Bigg Boss.

Also Read: https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/kya-baat-hai-thsi-special-gesture-of-dipika-kakar-her-father-and-shoaib-ibrahim-will-melt

Karan Kundrra who was a part of Bigg Boss 15 is among the highest-paid contestants ever. He reportedly earned Rs 8 lakh per week for his stay in the controversial house. But reportedly, he took Rs 4.3 crore home post the show.

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla was among the most popular contestants ever. His stardom reached a new level post his stint in the show. And as per reports, he made almost Rs 40 lakh per week.

Rashami Desai, who used to have massive fights with Sidharth Shukla when inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, reportedly took home Rs 1.2 crore by the end of the show. She was among the top five.

Also Read:https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/oops-bigg-boss-fame-rashami-desai-got-massively-trolled-social-media-reason-see-reactions

Hina Khan is also said to have charged a bomb to enter the controversial Bigg Boss house. Being among the most popular contestants, Hina Khan reportedly made Rs 8 lakh per week for her stay.

Sasural Simar Ka actress Dipika Kakar was the winner of Bigg Boss 12. Not only did she take home Rs 50 lakh prize money but she reportedly also charged Rs 14-15 lakh per week to stay inside the house.

Cricketer Sreesanth was also a part of Bigg Boss 12. Reports suggest that he charged approximately Rs 50 lakh per week. There is no confirmation on the numbers though.

Credit: BollywoodLife



