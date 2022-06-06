Superb! These Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors have a fun evening out

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the much loved and most-watched sitcoms on Indian television. The show has been running for nearly 14 years now and all the characters like Dilip Joshi, Taarak Mehta, Dayaben, and many others have become fan favourites. The cast loves to have fun not just on the sets but also likes to spend quality time off work. Tanmai Vekaria, who plays Bagha on the show, gave a peek into the fun evening the male gang had recently.

In the photo, Bagha aka Tanmai can be seen with Kush Shah (Goli), Samay Shah (Gogi), Jatin Bajaj (Bhailu), Nirmal Soni (Dr Hathi), and Mayur Vakani (Sundar). They all are seen in smart casuals and all smiles for the camera.

Tanmai captioned the photo as, "About last evening, had a super great time with @nirmalsoni1 @iamkushshah_ @mayur_vakaniofficial @samayshah_5 @jatin.bajaj."

Have a look.

Of late, Taarak Mehta has been in the news for Shailesh Lodha's exit from the show. The actor played a pivotal role in it. The actor 'is not succumbing to the several calls he is getting from the show's producer Asit Modi who's asking him to return'.

In fact, many of the actors from the show have been reaching out to him but in vain.

Another person who has been missing from the show is Disha Vakani. She recently gave birth to a baby boy. The actress, who was seen as Dayaben, went on her first maternity break in 2017 and has not returned to the show ever since.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah continues to rule the entertainment television and remains one of the most-loved family comedy shows. TMKOC is India’s only family show that cuts across demographics to entertain audiences with humour. The show’s success is also attributed to its close connection with the Indian society, which it represents through its storyline and characters. It is authored and created by Mr. Asit Kumarr Modi.

