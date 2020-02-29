Supermoon Holi celebrates the festival of colours with an all-female artiste line-up

MUMBAI: Supermoon, Zee LIVE’s flagship IP for comedy and music, will host the most awaited Holi party of the year - Supermoon Holi. Supermoon Holi is taking the celebration of colors to a whole new level with an all-female line-up featuring some of the most talented artists, at an eco-friendly festival during international women's week! She is bold, she is independent, she is vibrant, she is unique, she is dynamic, she is super, and she strikes the chords to her own rhythm.

The festival will kick off on March 8, 2020 at The Garden of Five Senses in Delhi and on March 10, 2020, at JVPD Grounds in Mumbai

The all-woman line-up at Supermoon Holi in Delhi will feature independent artistes like DJ Barkha Kaul –TV host, Model turned DJ who has toured the country across major night-clubs, Nina & Malika - India's leading female DJ Duo who are firing up India's electronic music scene from having opened for Coldplay to being signed by SPINNIN Records and an appearance in the film Agent Vinod, Hari & Sukhmani - a sound synonymous with contemporary folklore, the duo presents to you the iconic traditional Punjabi folk enhanced with the ‘Music of their own genre’, and Jasmine Sandlas - an Indian-American playback singer, television personality, performer, song-writer who began her Bollywood playback singing career with the song "Yaar Na Miley" with Yo Yo Honey Singh. Her latest hits Illegal Weapon & Sip Sip have garnered 330+ Million & 106 Million hits on YouTube.

The artiste line-up in Mumbai include DJ Akanksha Popli - spinning Bollywood & Electronic Dance Music, Ma Faiza – one of the most notable and iconic names in electronic dance music (EDM) in India today, Raja Kumari - an Indian-American hip-hop songwriter and singer, and Shalmali Kholgade - award-winning playback singer with blockbuster songs like “Pareshaan” — Ishaqzaade, “Daru Desi” — Cocktail, “Balam Pichkari” — Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Supermoon Holi will celebrate the festival of colors by promoting sustainability with plastic-free, water-less, and eco-friendly colors. It will also offer specially curated and lip-smacking food and beverages, including a thandai bar, in keeping with the spirit of the festival.

To announce the event, Zee LIVE in collaboration with Artreach India hosted a pre-bash of the festival at Phoenix Market City, Kurla on 28th Feb 2020. Artreach India roped in Mumbai based NGO Saturday Art Class, wherein children from the NGO created a mural and got everyone in the spirit of the festival of colors to celebrate the spirit of womanhood with a splash of colors. The event was followed by an opening note by Swaroop Banerjee (COO and Business Head, Zee LIVE), and performances by independent artistes Raja Kumari - an Indian American hip-hop songwriter and singer and Shalmali Kholgade - award-winning playback singer.

Swaroop Banerjee (COO and Business Head, Zee LIVE) said, “We’ve laughed with Russell Peters, moved with Prateek Kuhad, but our party is just getting started with the Supermoon Holi. With an all-female line-up taking stage, we’re excited about celebrating the festival of colours with Supermoon Holi in Delhi and Mumbai! I would like to thank the Artreach team for supporting our cause of promoting an eco-friendly and environment-safe Holi!”

Speaking on this association, Raja Kumari said, “Supermoon Holi is a great concept, and I am delighted to be part of it. Celebrating women while enjoying an eco-friendly Holi is how I'd like the festival to be. I thank Zee LIVE for believing in me and making me part of such a strong all-female lineup. I look forward to more such collaborations with the Zee LIVE team."

Shalmali Kholgade said, "I am super excited to be a part of India's biggest Holi bash and begin the celebration of my musical journey in 2020 with all these amazingly talented women. I'm a big fan of Holi and always look forward to this festival. Balam Pichkari is one of the most celebrated Holi songs and I look forward to performing live at Supermoon Holi.”

Sukhmani said, “We are really excited to be a part of Supermoon Holi this year. There is a fabulous lineup in place and, what better way to celebrate girl power than with a splash of colour! We look forward to adding to the vibrant, soulful experience curated by Zee LIVE.”

Jasmine Sandlas said, “Celebrating womanhood and allowing me to contribute to the eco-friendly Holi party only makes me thank the entire team at Supermoon Holi. Seeing the audience groove to my Punjabi tracks and being part of such a talented and inspiring women lineup is overwhelming.”

Get ready for a Holi party like never before. Enjoy a safe festival with talented women artistes who promise to make you dance to the rhythm of colors.