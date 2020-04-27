This superstar had attended Dipika Chikhalia aka Sita's wedding

MUMBAI: The rerun of Ramayan on TV has gained immense popularity. Fans are showering the mythological drama with lots of love. However, it has also created a curiosity about the actors' personal life. From Ram and Sita to Ravan, the actors have taken to social media to interact with their fans and share their fond memories from the golden era.

Since the show began its rerun, multiple throwback pictures of the cast and the actors have been going vital on the internet.

Speaking of this, another old picture from Dipika Chikhalia aka Sita's life has caught everyone's attention. Well, the actress' wedding picture has been creating the buzz, but there's something special about it. And it is none other than the presence of a Bollywood star's presence. Well, we're talking about Rajesh Khanna. Yes, the veteran actor graced Dipika's wedding back in the day.

Dipika tied the knot with Hemant Topiwala after her success in the entertainment industry. Their traditional wedding ceremony was attended by yesteryear actor Rajesh Khanna. The veteran's photo with the newly married couple on the stage has taken many by surprise. For those who don't know, Dipika has worked with Rajesh Khanna in three films.

Have a look.

Credits: Pinkvilla