Superstar Mithun Da reveals a big secret on the grand finale of Dance + 5!

MUMBAI: After entertaining dance lovers and television audiences all over, the country’s most loved dance reality show, Dance + 5 is all set to telecast its Grand Finale. Along with spectacular acts of the finalists, even the captains Karishma, Suresh, Dharmesh & Punit will be showing off their dancing skills. Super Judge Remo too shall enthral viewers with his impeccable dance moves. Veteran actors Mithun Da & Dharmendra graced the finale and also interacted with the contestants and judges.

Interestingly Mithun Da made an appearance on the sets of Dance + 5 for a second time! For the first time ever, television audiences will get to see both the legends – Dharmendra & Mithun Da together on a dance reality show! The entire troupe got together and gave a tribute to the versatile actor! It’s a lesser-known fact that Mithun Da had played a small role in one of Dharmendra’s movies during the early years.

A source from the sets shared, “All of us on sets were totally excited to greet Dharmendra & Mithun Da to be a part of the Dance + 5 grand finale. Mithun Da revealed how he had come to Mumbai from Kolkata and had got selected for a small role in a film that also starred Dharmendra. Dharmendra had spoken to Mithun Da while exiting the stage and bolstered his confidence by complimenting him and saying that Mithun will become a big star one day. Mithun Da also said that he is blessed to be sharing a common stage with a legend like Dharmendra and also complimented him by saying that he is the only He-Man and the most handsome hero of all time. It surely was one of the most memorable moments of Dance + 5 finale.”

While the 5th season of Dance+ has seen all contestants bring their unique talents to the platform, the audience will decide who wins the top prize! All the finalists are now waiting with bated breath to see who gets the crown of the winner!