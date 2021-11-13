Superstar, Ranveer Singh sings his heart out for the very first time on COLORS ‘The Big Picture’!

MUMBAI: We have seen Ranveer Singh dance, rap and entertain everyone with his super-energetic aura. But for the first time ever, the audience will witness Ranveer sing this weekend on COLORS’ ‘The Big Picture’! The superstar is about to enchant everyone with his melodious voice as he breaks into a beautiful Bollywood carol before commencing this unique game of ‘tasveer’!

Ranveer Singh has made some fabulous entries on this show; but none of them compares to what everyone will see this weekend. He leaves everyone jaw-dropped as he enters while singing “Kholo Kholo” song from ‘Taare Zameen Par’ movie. After dazzling everyone with his singing skills, the host recalls how he had watched this movie with his father, and that both of them wept throughout the film. He also showers praises on the song saying, “Yeh gaana jab bhi sunta hoon, main inspire hojata hun. Woh josh, junoon aur irade atal hone chahiye badlaav laane ke liye apne life mein”.

Ranveer Singh this weekend will welcome Savita Kumari, a teacher from Bihar, in this episode as she takes on this visual-based quiz to change her ‘taqdeer’. Savita also ties him ‘rakhi’ and Ranveer makes her day by gifting her a ‘saree’ and a bouquet of flowers!

To catch these spectacular moments, keep watching ‘The Big Picture’ presented by BYJU’S & CoinSwitch, powered by Kotak Mahindra Bank & Cadbury Dairy Milk every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm, only on COLORS and Voot!