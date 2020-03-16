Superstar Singer 2 celebrates the 90’s golden era of music and salutes the spirit of the ‘Indian Housewives’ this weekend

MUMBAI : Gear up as Sony Entertainment Television’s homegrown kids singing reality show ‘Superstar Singer 2’ is all set to take the viewers on a musical roller coaster ride with its dhamakedar episodes this weekend. Adding ‘char chand’ to the Saturday episode will be the most celebrated singers – Udit Narayan and Anuradha Paudwal, who will be gracing the stage for the ‘90 song of the 90s’ special; a melodious celebration of the 90s golden era of music along with a beautiful celebration saluting the spirits of the ‘Housewives of India’ in Sunday’s episode. Definitely a fun musical treat for all!

The special guests will be seen enjoying some of the finest singing from Superstars Singer 2’s ‘Best Bache Ever’ like Diamond Mani, Pranjal Biswas, Aryananda, Saiysha and Mohd. Faiz amongst others; blowing the minds of the audience and judges, Alka Yagnik, Javed Ali and Himesh Reshammiya.

Giving a beautiful performance on the 90 iconic songs of the 90’s, the superstar contestants will take you back to 90s golden and magical era of music. Making Saturday’s episode extra special will be the surprise performance by host Aditya Narayan on the song ‘Akele Hum Akele Tum’ dedicated to his father Udit Narayan after he presented his granddaughter Tvisha’s photograph, making everyone go ‘Awww! Adding a sweet twist to the song, instead of singing the line ‘Oh, I love you daddy’ Aditya will sing ‘Oh, I love you Daadu’ on behalf of his daughter Tvisha to his grandfather Udit Narayan. Also, contestant Aryananda truly impressed Anuradha Paudwal with her beautiful performance on the song ‘Dil Hain Ki Manta Nahi’, Bahut Pyaar Karte Hain’ and ‘Hogaya Tujko Toh Pyaar’ to which Anuradha ji will be seen telling her that ‘You are a truly one take artist of the show and you are pitch perfect’.

Needless to say, the level of energy and passion on the stage will be unprecedented. Saluting and celebrating the spirit of homemakers a.k.a housewives on Sunday, contestants will be seen performing in the presence of housewives from across cities. From housewives either being a simple homemaker, to a food blogger or fitness instructors, each of these women will be sharing their stories which will truly inspire many. One of the most exciting performance that will set a vibrant vibe will be contestant Aruna Das and captain Mohd Danish’s fun act as they will sing the peppy number ‘Aunty ji get up dance’; making everybody twist and turn to this track. And, Judge Himesh Reshammiya will leave no stone unturned to make the housewives special as he jams with them on his popular songs; truly making their day special.

Gear ready to have a memorable musical evening as each participant puts their best foot forward to impress and celebrate the special guests. Overall, the forthcoming episode of Superstar Singer 2 has it all, including outstanding performances, amusing banter, and nostalgia, in store for viewers.

