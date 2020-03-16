Superstar Singer 2 contestant Mani to give his first-ever autograph to Hitesh Ramchandi!

MUMBAI : The feeling of giving your first autograph is truly surreal. It is a testament of the fact that fame and stardom have made you their own. Every celebrity remembers that first fan encounter and the first flourish of the pen, that becames the doorway to their stardom. One such event will happen with our little superstar Mani from Sony TV’s Superstar Singer 2, who will give his first autograph for his number one fan Hitesh Ramchandani in the Zindagi Ke Superstar Special this Saturday.

Hitesh Ramchandani, International Paralympic Player and Motivational speaker, will be seen gracing the stage of Superstar Singer 2 this Saturday to support his favourite contestant Mani. After Mani’s heart touching and beautiful performance along with captain Salman Ali on the song ‘Tu na jane aas paas hai khuda’, Hitesh will ask Mani for his autograph and a selfie. Giving out his first-ever autograph, the little dynamite and Maa ka Raja Beta said, “I have never even dreamt of a day when I would sign an autograph for a star. When Hitesh bhaiya came up to me with a bright smile and asked for my autograph, it felt surreal. I was in seventh heaven, and will forever cherish this. Hitesh Bhaiya’s gesture is no less than a motivation for me to work harder and make the most out of this opportunity given by Superstar Singer 2.”

Hitesh will also request Judge Himesh Reshammiya to sing for him, when the singer runs on stage and transforms the vibe of the show into a concert set-up. Everyone starts dancing and cheering as Himesh sings one of his most popular songs ‘Suroor Tera’ and Hitesh will be seen having a gala time as he dances to the song with host Aditya Narayan and the contestants.

Don’t forget to watch this beautiful moment unfold on Superstar Singer 2 airing this Saturday and Sunday at 8pm only on Sony Entertainment Television