Superstar Singer 2 contestants get treated to Cotton Candy by veteran actress Jaya Prada

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 06/26/2022 - 12:45
jaya

MUMBAI: Any day involving cotton candy is a good day for both kids and adults. A sweet surprise awaits the Superstar Singer 2 contestants as they will get treated to cotton candy by none other than the veteran actress and evergreen beauty Jaya Prada. On the sets of the show, the actress will be seen bringing in a cotton candy seller to give a sweet treat to the extraordinary singing talent of Superstar Singer 2 who have impressed her with their outstanding voices. They say "dreams taste like cotton candy" and this surreal experience will bring a smile to many faces on the show.  

Watch this sweet surprise on Superstar Singer 2 this weekend at 8pm only on Sony Entertainment Television
 

Superstar Singer 2 Jaya Prada Sony Entertainment Television TellyChakkar
