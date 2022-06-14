Superstar Singer 2: Exclusive! Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani to grace the show

The upcoming episode of Super Star Singer 2 will be an entertaining one as the star cast of Jugjug Jiyo will be gracing the show.

 

anil-varun

MUMBAI: Superstar Singer is a new reality show on Sony TV.

It’s a kids reality show. Kids between the age of 6 and 16 years will be singing. They are trained under skippers, who are contestants of the previous seasons of Indian Idol.

The show is judged by Javed Ali, Alka Yagnik, and Himesh Reshammiya.

The talented singers have shocked the audience and the judges.

The show has got its top 12 contestants.

One of the reasons the show is so successful is because of the camaraderie and the friendship that the judges and the mentors share, and one can see that through their BTS videos.

As per sources, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani will be gracing the show to promote their upcoming movie Jugjugg Jiyo. 

Now, we came across a video where one can see Anil Kapoor having a fun session with contestants of the show.

In the video, Anil Kapoor is playing a musical instrument and having fun with little ones.

Also read: This weekend, Sony TV’s Superstar Singer 2 gears up to celebrate ‘Zindaggi Ke Superstars’ and the legendary musical duo ‘Kalyanji-Anandji’

There is no doubt that the contestants are very talented, and it's very difficult for the judges to pick from them. 

The upcoming episode is going to be filled with entertainment for the audience.

Are you excited about the upcoming episode?

Do let us know in the comments below

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Also read Sony TV’s Superstar Singer 2 celebrates ‘Superstar Mohalla’ special and welcomes 90’s popular comic icons of Bollywood - Govinda and Chunky Pandey this weekend!


 

