Superstar Singer 2: OMG! Check out the biggest enemy of Himesh Reshammiya on the sets of the show

Superstar singer is a new reality show that has begun on Sony Television and the children are super talented and that one has seen on the first episode of the show and now Himesh has finally revealed his enemy on the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 04/29/2022 - 13:03
MUMBAI: Superstar Singer is a new reality show coming up on Sony TV.

It’s a kids reality show. Kids between the age of 6 and 16 years will be singing. They will be trained under skippers, who are contestants of the previous seasons of Indian Idol.

The show will be judged by Javed Ali, Alka Yagnik, and Himesh Reshammiya.

The show has begun and one can see many talented singers auditioning and leaving the judges in shock.

Now along with the judges we would also be having the masters who would be training these children to sing and on that basis they would be trained.

We have seen the talented children coming and auditioning and a few have been selected and now in the upcoming episode the final audition will take place.

(ALSO READ: Superstar Singer Season 2: Shocking! Indian Idol 10 winner Salman Ali threatened on television

We came across a video, where superstar Rituraj comes on stage for his final audition, and that’s when judge Himesh asks him that he kicked his poster down and said that he would take revenge from him and the singer said that on the first day only he made him his enemy.

When Rituraj was asked why he did so, the little lad didn’t have an answer but then changed things with his singing talent as all the judges were super impressed and forgot what naughtiness he did.

The video is a funny one and will leave you in splits.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Exclusive: Captains of Superstar Singer 2 to grace The Kapil Sharma Show)


