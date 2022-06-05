Superstar Singer 2 reveals its five teams; each Captain to mentor 3 contestants!

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s homegrown kids’ singing reality show Superstar Singer 2 is all set to begin its stellar journey helmed by 15 beautiful young voices under the mentorship of their respective Captains – Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayali Kamble, Mohd. Danish and Salman Ali!

Through a grueling process, captains Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble, Pawandeep Rajan, Mohd Danish and Salman Ali visited every nook and corner of the country and mined out the diamonds in the rough. Of which the viewers finally saw the Top 15 contestants come to the fore. This weekend in the Super Premiere, the viewers will see the Top 15 contestants get divided into 5 teams – 3 contestants per Captain and we #CantKeepCalm!

Aptly named as Arunita Ke Ajoobe, Captain Arunita’s team will see Rohan Das (West Bengal), Sayantani Kanjilal (West Bengal) and Mohd Faiz (Rajasthan) whereas Pawandeep Rajan’s team –Panwadeep Ke Patakhe will welcome contestants Pranjal Biswas (West Bengal), Sayisha Gupta (Punjab), and Soyab Ali (Haryana). Captain Moh. Danish’s team – Danish Ke Dabaangwill comprise of contestants Aryananda Babu (Kerala), Aruna Das (West Bengal) and Chetanya Vaish (Chandgarh) whileCaptain Salman Ali’s team – Salmaan Ke Sultan boasts of Rituraj (Kerala), Mani (Punjab) and Harshita Bhattacharya (Guwahati). Not the one to be left behind, Captain Sayali Kamble’s team – Sayali Ke Soldiers will celebrate contestants Samaira Mahajan (Punjab), Pratyush Anand (Bhopal) and Vishwaja Jadhav (Maharashtra).

With the Top 15 contestants ready to put their best foot forward, the Captains even more eager to mentor and train these young guns and the Judges – Himesh Reshammiya, Alka Yagnik and Javed Ali waiting with bated breath, the Super Premiere episode will set bar high for this season!

Tune in to Superstar Singer 2 to witness the Grand premiere airing Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television