Superstar Singer 2 : Shocking! This is the reason why Aditya Narayan and Salam Ali lost their cool on Mohd Danish

MUMBAI : Superstar Singer is a new reality show on Sony TV and the show is doing extremely well for itself and has become the number one reality show on television.

It’s a kids' reality show. Kids between the age of 6 and 16 years will be singing. They will be trained under skippers, who are contestants of the previous seasons of Indian Idol.

The show will be judged by Javed Ali, Alka Yagnik, and Himesh Reshammiya.

The show has begun. The talented singers have shocked the audience and the judges.

Along with the judges, we have masters who would be training the children to sing.

The show has got its top 12 contestants.

( ALSO READ : Exclusive: Captains of Superstar Singer 2 to grace The Kapil Sharma Show

One of the reasons the show is so successful is because of the camaraderie and the friendship that the judges and the mentors share and one can see that through the BTS videos that they share.

Now we came across a BTS video where one can see Mohd Danish is seen singing in the weirdest way and that’s when Salman Ali and Aditya Narayan will ask him what he is doing.

The trio is actually shooting for a funny reel and one can see the friendship between the three.

The video is really a funny one and will leave you in splits.

This week the star cast of Jugjugg Jeeyo will be seen gracing the show where they would be having a fun time with the kids of the show.

Well, there is no doubt that the three are exceptionally talented and no wonder their performance impressed the judges.

There is no doubt that the children are super talented and at times it becomes very tough for the audience to gauge who is a better singer and who to support.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Superstar Singer Season 2: Shocking! Indian Idol 10 winner Salman Ali threatened on television