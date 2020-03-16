SuperStar Singer 2: WOW! Salman Ali and Harshita stumps the judges with their performance

Salman and Harshita’s performance stumps the judges of the show and they are left speechless.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 05/25/2022 - 12:25
MUMBAI: Superstar Singer is a new reality show on Sony TV.

It’s a kids reality show. Kids between the age of 6 and 16 years will be singing. They will be trained under skippers, who are contestants of the previous seasons of Indian Idol.

The show will be judged by Javed Ali, Alka Yagnik, and Himesh Reshammiya.

The show has begun. The talented singers have shocked the audience and the judges.

Along with the judges, we have masters who would be training the children to sing.

The show has got its top 12 contestants. All the children are so talented that it’s difficult to say who is better.

One of the reasons why the show is so successful is because of the camaraderie that the mentors share with each other.

Now we came across a video where one can see master Salman Ali and Harshita performing together and their performance mesmerises the judges and leaves them stumped.

There is no doubt that Salman is a great singer and Harshita under his guidance has also stumped the judges.

The show is loved by the viewers and it's difficult to pick one contestant as everyone is so talented.

Well, there is no doubt that the children are super talented on the show and at times it becomes very tough for the audience to gage who is a better singer and who to support.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

