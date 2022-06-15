Superstar Singer Season 2 : Exclusive! Saiee Manjrekar to grace the show

This weekend Saiee Manjrekar will be seen gracing the show where she will be coming to promote her upcoming movie.

Saiee

MUMBAI : Superstar Singer is a new reality show on Sony TV.

It’s a kids' reality show. Kids between the age of 6 and 16 years will be singing. They will be trained under skippers, who are contestants of the previous seasons of Indian Idol.

The show will be judged by Javed Ali, Alka Yagnik, and Himesh Reshammiya.

The show has begun. The talented singers have shocked the audience and the judges.

Along with the judges, we have masters who would be training the children to sing.

The show has got its top 12 contestants.

One of the reasons the show is so successful is because of the camaraderie and the friendship that the judges and the mentors share and one can see that through the BTS videos that they share.

( ALSO READ : Exclusive: Captains of Superstar Singer 2 to grace The Kapil Sharma Show

Every weekend some or the other celebrities come on the show and they interact with the contestants and the judges of the show.

As per sources, Saiee Manjrekar will be gracing the show as she would be coming to promote her upcoming projects.

Well, there is no doubt that the three are exceptionally talented and no wonder their performance impressed the judges.

There is no doubt that the children are super talented and at times it becomes very tough for the audience to gauge who is a better singer and who to support.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Superstar Singer Season 2: Shocking! Indian Idol 10 winner Salman Ali threatened on television

