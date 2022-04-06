SuperStar Singer Season 2 : OMG! Super Mani and Super Soyab along with their mentor Salman Ali give a chartbuster performance leaving the judges stumped

This weekend Salman Ali and his kids will be giving a sizzling performance on the stage that will leave the judges stumped and speechless
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 06/04/2022 - 14:15
SuperStar Singer Season 2 : OMG! Super Mani and Super Soyab along with their mentor Salman Ali give a chartbuster performance l

MUMBAI: Superstar Singer is a new reality show on Sony TV.

It’s a kids reality show. Kids between the age of 6 and 16 years will be singing. They will be trained under skippers, who are contestants of the previous seasons of Indian Idol.

 The show will be judged by Javed Ali, Alka Yagnik, and Himesh Reshammiya.

The show has begun. The talented singers have shocked the audience and the judges.

Along with the judges, we have masters who would be training the children to sing

The show has got its top 12 contestants.

One of the reasons the show is so successful is because of the camaraderie and the friendship that the judges and the mentors share and one can see that through their BTS videos that they share.

Now we came across a video where one can see Mani and Super Soyab performing with their mentor Salman Ali and their performance stuns the judges and they are left speechless.

ALSO READ : Superstar Singer Season 2: Shocking! Indian Idol 10 winner Salman Ali threatened on television

The trio sang the song Ramta jogi from the movie “ Taal” and their performance gave everyone goosebumps.

Well, there is no doubt that the three are exceptionally talented and no wonder their performance  impressed the judges.

There is no doubt that the children are super talented on the show and at times it becomes very tough for the audience to gage who is a better singer and who to support.

 For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Superstar Singer Season 2: Shocking! Indian Idol 10 winner Salman Ali threatened on television

 

 

Superstar Singer 2 Sony TV Sony Television Sony LIV Salman Ali Indian Idol 10 Javed Ali Alka Yagnik Himesh Reshammiya. Aditya Narayan
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 06/04/2022 - 14:15

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! Andita Sinha ropes in for Surabh Twari’s next for Colors TV starring Surbhi Chandna
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television,...
Amazing! Imlie aka Sumbul Touqeer Khan gifts something special to this star of Banni Chow Home Delivery, Deet inside
MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Imlie is ruling the TRP charts and has...
Exclusive! “I shouldn’t look quintessential to those mothers who played mothers to incarnated roles”: Neha Sargam on playing the role of Yashomati Maiyaa
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television has always ruled the roost when it comes to shows with unique storylines. In line...
EXCLUSIVE! Zindagi Ki Mehek actress Kiran Sharma joins the cast of Saurabh Tewari's upcoming show on Colors
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. A lot of new shows are...
Dance India Dance L'il Masters 5: Ouch! Geeta Kapoor dances on metallic nails after Aarav’s stellar performance
MUMBAI: Dance India Dance is the most successful dance reality show on television. A show that began with three masters...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Oh No! GPS fails to contact, Preesha gets a strange text
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist,...
Recent Stories
MUST READ: Netizens DEMAND to make Akshay Kumar starrer 'Samrat Prithviraj' TAX-FREE in Rajasthan!
MUST READ: Netizens DEMAND to make Akshay Kumar starrer 'Samrat Prithviraj' TAX-FREE in Rajasthan!
Latest Video