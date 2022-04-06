SuperStar Singer Season 2 : OMG! Super Mani and Super Soyab along with their mentor Salman Ali give a chartbuster performance leaving the judges stumped

MUMBAI: Superstar Singer is a new reality show on Sony TV.

It’s a kids reality show. Kids between the age of 6 and 16 years will be singing. They will be trained under skippers, who are contestants of the previous seasons of Indian Idol.

The show will be judged by Javed Ali, Alka Yagnik, and Himesh Reshammiya.

The show has begun. The talented singers have shocked the audience and the judges.

Along with the judges, we have masters who would be training the children to sing

The show has got its top 12 contestants.

One of the reasons the show is so successful is because of the camaraderie and the friendship that the judges and the mentors share and one can see that through their BTS videos that they share.

Now we came across a video where one can see Mani and Super Soyab performing with their mentor Salman Ali and their performance stuns the judges and they are left speechless.

The trio sang the song Ramta jogi from the movie “ Taal” and their performance gave everyone goosebumps.

Well, there is no doubt that the three are exceptionally talented and no wonder their performance impressed the judges.

There is no doubt that the children are super talented on the show and at times it becomes very tough for the audience to gage who is a better singer and who to support.

