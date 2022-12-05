Superstar Singer Season 2 : Wow! Check out this BTS video where the host Aditya Narayan questions the judges about the contestants of the show

MUMBAI: Superstar Singer is a new reality show on Sony TV.

It’s a kids reality show. Kids between the age of 6 and 16 years will be singing. They will be trained under skippers, who are contestants of the previous seasons of Indian Idol.

The show will be judged by Javed Ali, Alka Yagnik, and Himesh Reshammiya.

The show has begun. The talented singers have shocked the audience and the judges.

Along with the judges, we have masters who would be training the children to sing.

The show has got its top 12 contestants.

Now we came across a BTS video from the show where the host Aditya Narayan is seen interviewing the judges of the show.

He asked Javed Ali about what he feels about the show topping the TRP charts and becoming the number one reality show on television.

To which the singe replied saying “The audience knows everything and the massive love they have received is the symbol of that. The show and the performance have gone viral and the energy is superb of the contestants. Along with the talent we have there is also the entertainment factor that we have which makes the show special”

The upcoming theme of the show is “ Joint Family” and he asked Himesh Reshammiya what he thinks about this theme ?

Himesh replied saying “ The entire show gives in good vibes and I just love the joint family theme as it has so much pure emotions and there is so much positivity around. The love we have received from our nation and worldwide is the symbol of the “ Joint Family” theme today and every contestant is so taleneted that it becomes difficult for us to judge the contestants”

Aditya then asked Alka Yagnik what she thinks about the contestants of the show to which the singer replied “ The contestants are dam good initially I thought they were average but the graph that they have shown in a span of one week is commendable and they have improved so much and at the end the public is mad about the show and we are the number one reality show, it feels good”

Well, there is no doubt that the contestants of the show are super talented and no wonder the show is so successful.

