Superstar Singer Season 2 : Wow! Check out the BTS videos from the sets of Superstar Singer Season 2

MUMBAI: Superstar Singer is a new reality show on Sony TV.

It’s a kids reality show. Kids between the age of 6 and 16 years will be singing. They will be trained under skippers, who are contestants of the previous seasons of Indian Idol.

The show will be judged by Javed Ali, Alka Yagnik, and Himesh Reshammiya.

The show has begun. The talented singers have shocked the audience and the judges.

Along with the judges, we have masters who would be training the children to sing.

The show has got its top 12 contestants.

One of the reasons the show is so successful is because of the camaraderie and the friendship that the judges and the mentors share and one can see that through their BTS videos that they share.

We came across the BTS videos where one sees the mentors having some fun and getting ready for the shoot and Arunita Kanjilal is seen revealing to the audience that they are very excited to shoot the episode and many celebrities would be gracing the show and they are excited about the shoot.

There is no doubt that the show has incredible talent and at times it’s difficult to say who is better from the other.

The talent on the show is unbelievable.

Well, there is no doubt that the children are super talented on the show and at times it becomes very tough for the audience to gage who is a better singer and who to support.

