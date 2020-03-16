Superstar Singer Season 2: Wow! Rohan’s tribute to Amitabh Bachachan stuns the judges

Rohan, who is a contestant in Arunita’s team, will dress up like a younger Amitabh Bachachan and will sing his famous song Khaike Pan Banaraswala from the movie Don.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 05/20/2022 - 20:27
MUMBAI: Superstar Singer is a new reality show on Sony TV.

It’s a kids reality show. Kids between the age of 6 and 16 years will be singing. They will be trained under skippers, who are contestants of the previous seasons of Indian Idol.

The show will be judged by Javed Ali, Alka Yagnik, and Himesh Reshammiya.

The show has begun. The talented singers have shocked the audience and the judges.

Along with the judges, we have masters who would be training the children to sing.

The show has got its top 12 contestants.

This weekend, legendary music composer Anand will be gracing the show and will be interacting with the contestants and the judges.

Now, we came across a video where contestant Rohan gives a smashing performance. He sings the famous song of Amitabh Bachchan, Khaike Pan Banaraswala, from the movie Don.

 
His dresses up like Big B and also dances and entertains the judges.

The judges are stunned by his performance and give him a standing aviation.

Rohan belongs to “Arunita Ke Ajobee,” and the young lad is super talented. Every performance of his is loved by the audiences.

Well, there is no doubt that the children are super talented, and it becomes very tough for the audience to decide whom to support.
 
