Superstar Singer season 3 : Neha Kakkar reveal the trophy for this season says “This is not only a trophy but our blessings

MUMBAI: Sony TV along with its fiction shows is known for giving really good reality shows that keeps the audience hooked on the screens.

With reality shows like MasterChef India, Shark Tank India, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Kaun Banega Crorepati, India’s Best Dancer, Indian Idol the channel is leading when it comes to reality shows.

Sony TV is all set to launch the third season of Super Star Singer which will go – on air soon.

It’s a kid’s reality show. Kids between the age of 6 and 16 years will be singing. They will be trained under skippers, who are contestants of the previous seasons of Indian Idol.

Along with the judges, we have masters who would be training the children to sing. The last season was quite successful and the audience was impressed with the contestants of the show.

The show is finally backed with a new season and the auditions will begin soon. The mentors of this show are almost the same with Indian Idol winners and contestants being the mentors.

ALSO READ : Exclusive: Captains of Superstar Singer 2 to grace The Kapil Sharma Show

Salman Ali, Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish and Sayli Kamble Patil are the mentors of the show.

Javed Akthar, Pyarelal and Kavita Krishnamurti will be judges of the show and Neha Kakkar will be the grand judge of the show.

The show is all set to launch tomorrow and the audience would get to know who would be the contestants of the show.

In the new promo of the show, Neha Kakkar is seen revealing the trophy of the show and would tell one of the mentors Salman Ali that this is not only a trophy but the blessings of the judges to the contestants.

Well, there is no doubt the season is awaited and the fans are looking forward to a new season.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Exclusive: Captains of Superstar Singer 2 to grace The Kapil Sharma Show