Superstar Singer Season 3 : Wow! Salman Ali, Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish and Sayli Kamble Patil introduce the new season of the show as they reprise their roles as mentors

MUMBAI: Superstar Singer is a new reality show on Sony TV.

It’s a kids reality show. Kids between the age of 6 and 16 years will be singing. They will be trained under skippers, who are contestants of the previous seasons of Indian Idol.

Along with the judges, we have masters who would be training the children to sing.

The last season was quite successful and the audience was impressed with the contestants of the show.

The show is finally backed with a new season and the auditions will begin soon.

The mentors of this show are almost the same with Indian Idol winners and contestants being the mentors.

Salman Ali, Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish and Sayli Kamble Patil are the mentors of the show.

In the promo the mentors announce that the audition will begin soon and they would be coming to many cities in India to conduct the audition.

Well, the last season was hosted by Aditya Narayan and Javed Ali, Alka Yagnik, and Himesh Reshammiya were the judges of the show

Right, the host and judges haven’t been locked in but soon more details will be out.

Last year, Mohammad Faiz had won the show that belonged to the team of Mohd Danish.

The new season will begin soon and the audience and fans are waiting to see the talent in this show.

