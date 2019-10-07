News

Superstar Singer Winner Prity Bhattacharjee wants to sing for Deepika Padukone

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Oct 2019 11:01 AM

MUMBAI: Currently, Bengalis all over the world are celebrating the biggest festival, Durja Puja, in a grand way. And, we must say, Durja Pujo is a tad extra special for Prity Bhattacharjee. 

The nine-year-old Kolkata based singer was named the winner of Superstar Singer over the weekend. She beat Chaitanya Devadha, Harshit Nath, Sneha Shankar, Ankona Mukherjee and Nishtha Sharma to bag the first-ever title. Apart from the winner's trophy, Priya also took home prize money of Rs. 15 lakhs. Meanwhile, all finalists were awarded Rs 2 lakh rupees which will go towards their educational fund. Having won the title, the little star revealed her wish to sing for Deepika Padukone. 

Speaking with TimesofIndia.com, the junior superstar revealed her future plans. She confessed she wants to become a playback singer just like Lata Mangeshkar, Shreya Ghoshal, Alka Yagnik, and others. When asked who she would want to sing for, she immediately took Deepika's name. She likes the Chhapaak actress and wishes to sing for one of her songs in the future.

