“Supporting each other during hard times is a sign of a strong relationship,” says Vijayendra Kumeria from Sony TV’s Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye

MUMBAI: Vijayendra Kumeria, who plays Armaan Oberoi in Sony Entertainment Television's Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye, has a devoted fan base, thanks to his endearing looks in a never-before-seen avatar as Armaan Oberoi. A man of grey shades, Armaan is heaved by a stupendous superiority complex that makes him look at women as beneath him. However, Vijayendra says he is the polar opposite of his on-screen character.

In the most recent track, Soumya (Vidhi Pandya) sees a different and unexpected side of Armaan, where she asks him to apologize for his rudeness. However, Armaan ignores her and goes about the day-to-day business as if nothing has happened. This makes Soumya think, and she realizes that Armaan is not who she thinks he is. She takes a stand for herself in this situation, refusing to comply with him.

Vijayendra Kumeria said that he, on the contrary, supports and encourages women to stand up for themselves. "Supporting each other during hard times is a sign of strong relationship ," He says, “In our society, a woman is frequently blamed for all mistakes in a marriage --- both hers and her husband’s. I don't believe it's the right thing to do. Women who stand up for what is right, in my opinion, are strong and set a good example for the rest of society. Every woman must stand up for her own life and make her own choices. As men, we should support them."

Will Soumya be able to change Armaan’ perspective or will Armaan apologize for his behavior? To see how this story unfolds further, 

Tune into Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye. every Monday to Friday at 9:00 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television

