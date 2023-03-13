A supremely talented actress Juhi Babbar Soni held the 48th, 49th & 50th Show of her play “With Love, Aap Ki Saiyaara” in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Iconic Prithvi theatre witnessed the 48th, 49th & 50th show of the most appreciated play “With Love, Aap Ki Saiyaara”. It was performed by Mumbai-based Ekjute Theatre Group on Sunday in Mumbai.

The play is based on a character created by Nadira Zaheer Babbar."Saiyaara" is passionate, urban, and fearless. Saiyaara, as seen through the eyes of a modern Indian woman, dares to dream! Her sweet and spicy take on "men, marketing, and mores' is interestingly conveyed in a conversational approach with the gallery, making the audience a part of the performance! Saiyaara promises to twinkle her way into your heart and spark' forever!

Juhi Babbar Soni said, the audience of Mumbai have always given us(Ekjute Theatre Group) immense love and blessings. "This is the 50th performance of my play "With Love, Aap Ki Saiyaara", and I couldn't be more grateful to have legends of Indian cinema watching my performance."

Juhi's Saiyaara effortlessly dipped into various emotions of a woman and, in the process, explored her own identity at Prithvi Theatre. While Saiyaara was narrating her divorce stories the audience's curiosity made the play conversational. Juhi Babbar Soni, a well-known film and theatre artist, daughter of actor Raj Babbar and theatre veteran Nadira Zaheer Babbar. She wrote and directed the play, in which she also stars as the protagonist.

Farida Jalal, Madhur Bhandakar, Poonam Dillon, Lalit Pandit, Pooja Bhatt , Ramesh Sippy, Ashoke Pandit, Sachin Pilgaokar, Aruna Irani, Sonali Kulkarni,Ali Asgar and many others have praised the play. Also, The Ekjute Theatre Group has decided to donate the collection on Sunday to the education of girls.