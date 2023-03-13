A supremely talented actress Juhi Babbar Soni held the 48th, 49th & 50th Show of her play “With Love, Aap Ki Saiyaara” in Mumbai

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 03/13/2023 - 14:09
Juhi Babbar Soni

MUMBAI: Iconic Prithvi theatre witnessed the 48th, 49th & 50th show of the most appreciated play “With Love, Aap Ki Saiyaara”. It was performed by Mumbai-based Ekjute Theatre Group on Sunday in Mumbai.

The play is based on a character created by Nadira Zaheer Babbar."Saiyaara" is passionate, urban, and fearless. Saiyaara, as seen through the eyes of a modern Indian woman, dares to dream! Her sweet and spicy take on "men, marketing, and mores' is interestingly conveyed in a conversational approach with the gallery, making the audience a part of the performance! Saiyaara promises to twinkle her way into your heart and spark' forever!

Juhi Babbar Soni said, the audience of Mumbai have always given us(Ekjute Theatre Group) immense love and blessings. "This is the 50th performance of my play "With Love, Aap Ki Saiyaara", and I couldn't be more grateful to have legends of Indian cinema watching my performance."

Juhi's Saiyaara effortlessly dipped into various emotions of a woman and, in the process, explored her own identity at Prithvi Theatre. While Saiyaara was narrating her divorce stories the audience's curiosity made the play conversational. Juhi Babbar Soni, a well-known film and theatre artist, daughter of actor Raj Babbar and theatre veteran Nadira Zaheer Babbar. She wrote and directed the play, in which she also stars as the protagonist. 

Farida Jalal, Madhur Bhandakar, Poonam Dillon, Lalit Pandit, Pooja Bhatt , Ramesh Sippy, Ashoke Pandit, Sachin Pilgaokar, Aruna Irani, Sonali Kulkarni,Ali Asgar and many others have praised the play. Also, The Ekjute Theatre Group has decided to donate the collection on Sunday to the education of girls.

Juhi Babbar Soni With Love Aap Ki Saiyaara Nadira Zaheer Babbar Saiyaara Farida Jalal Madhur Bhandakar Poonam Dillon Lalit Pandit Pooja Bhatt Ramesh Sippy Ashoke Pandit Sachin Pilgaokar Aruna Irani Sonali Kulkarni TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 03/13/2023 - 14:09

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Tony Kakkar praises 'Indian Idol 13' contestant: Your voice has a wide range
MUMBAI:Singer Tony Kakkar, known for his tracks like 'Mohabbat Barsa De', 'Sawan Aaya Hai', 'Ek Do Teen Chaar', 'Khuda...
Exclusive! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Vinu brings Sai back home?
MUMBAI :The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Oh No! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhinav to not let Abhimanyu and Akshara re-unite?
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Whoa! Did Gashmeer Mahajani just hint at his comeback on the Big Screen?
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the Telly world. We like to be at the forefront of bringing in...
Sandhya Mridul says, “People kept offering me a sister’s role after Saathiya” – Exclusive
MUMBAI :Sandhya Mridul started her acting journey with TV, later she did a few films, and now, she is impressing...
Recent Stories
Sandhya Mridul
Sandhya Mridul says, “People kept offering me a sister’s role after Saathiya” – Exclusive

Latest Video

Related Stories
Tony Kakkar praises 'Indian Idol 13' contestant: Your voice has a wide range
Tony Kakkar praises 'Indian Idol 13' contestant: Your voice has a wide range
Gashmeer Mahajani
Whoa! Did Gashmeer Mahajani just hint at his comeback on the Big Screen?
Randeep
Shivangi Joshi talks about her Randeep Rai, says “he’s a sweetheart!”
Yeh Hai Mohaabatein
The cast of Yeh Hai Mohaabatein had a reunion at Krishna Mukherjee's wedding but THIS one person was missing? Find out who!
RAKHI SAWANT
Whoa! These are the times when Rakhi Sawant cried because of Adil Khan Durrani, check out
Aisi Dhaakad Hai
Aisi Dhaakad Hai! Watch Ashi Singh as she prepares to wrestle for the first time in Zee TV’s Meet!