Supriya, Apara, Sneha, Ketki, and Flora to reenter Sony TV’s Mere Sai?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting exclusively about Sony Entertainment Television’s Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi (Dashami Creations). We also mentioned about the show taking a major leap. Lead actor Abeer Soofi, who plays the central character of Sai, has quit the show as he is not convinced with the idea of playing the older Sai.



Later, reports suggested that actor Tushar Dalvi has been roped in to depict Sai’s role post the leap.



Now, the latest we have heard is that popular actors Supriya Pilgaonkar, Apara Mehta, Sneha Wagh, Ketki Dave, and Flora Saini will most likely reenter to play cameos post the story jump.



If things fall into place, the actresses will return to play the same characters they played earlier.



We have also heard that the leap in expected to take place post 29th September.



