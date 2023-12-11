Supriya Khan: There's a void in my heart, every Diwali, as I dearly miss my father

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 11/12/2023 - 14:15
Supriya Khan

MUMBAI : Actor-Producer Supriya Khan says that while she loves Diwali, she always misses her father on the festival. She says that she cherishes the memories she had with him.

“We've adorned our home with colourful lights, toran at the main entrance, diyas, and I love the serene glow of tealight floating candles on my living room tables. These decorations create a warm and inviting ambiance, making the festival even more special. Despite all the joy and celebrations, there's a void in my heart every Diwali as I dearly miss my father. His absence is a vacuum that's impossible to fill, but I cherish the lovely memories we shared during Diwali and throughout the year,” she says.

She adds, “When it comes to celebrating Diwali, I have a unique perspective. I don't follow an eco-friendly Diwali; for me, Diwali without crackers is like Holi without colours. It's a must, at least for one day, especially on Laxmi Pujan, which we call ‘badi Diwali.’ It's a time when we come together as a family to enjoy the lights, sounds, and excitement of firecrackers.”

Talking about the food she gets to enjoy on Diwali, she says, “Diwali is one of my favourite festivals because it allows me to indulge in the delicious snacks that my mom prepares. Being born a Maharashtrian, and having a typical Kolhapuri background, there are five essential faral dishes that hold a special place in our Laxmi Pujan celebrations: chiwda, chakli, rava ladoo, karanji, and shankarpali.  I typically fast on this day and break my fast after offering bhog to Goddess Laxmi. We savour a sumptuous meal served on banana leaves, including dishes like sukha batachchi bhaji, puri, varan bhat, chana masala, kanda and mirchi bhaji, puranpoli, katachi amti, basundi, and salad. Just thinking about it makes my mouth water!”

Dhanteras is always special for the actress. She says, “Buying gold is considered to be lucky on Dhanteras so Like every year I will be wearing a beautiful Red salwar kameez and buy gold coins from Tanishq, and clay utensils.”

Talking about what she will be wearing, she says, “For this Diwali, I plan to wear the saree that my dad first gifted me when I turned 21 year old. It's a treasure for life . I'm looking forward  to wear on Laxmi Pujan and offer my prayers.

Supriya Khan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 11/12/2023 - 14:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Shocking! Katrina Kaif once lost her calm, Slammed Paparazzi who rudely said ‘Bulaya kyon?’; Here’s all the details!
MUMBAI: One of the top actresses in Bollywood is Katrina Kaif. The actress had overcome cultural and linguistic...
Iss Diwali, kya hai khaas?
MUMBAI : With the Diwali festival approaching, everyone has started preparing for this much-awaited festival. From...
Charrul Malik: Diwali is a festival that I look forward to every year
MUMBAI: Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai actress Charrul Malik says that Diwali is one of her favourite festivals. She adds that...
What! Dilip Kumar's father initially opposed his acting, Slapped him so hard that he fell on the floor after discovering his film poster
MUMBAI: The late actor Dilip Kumar real name was Muhammad Yusuf Khan, was a famous figure in the Indian cinema business...
Jackie Vanjari shares his Diwali plans!
MUMBAI: Music producer Jackie Vanjari says that he always looks forward to Diwali every year. He adds that he makes...
OMG! Joe Jonas responded to the rumours of his estranged wife Sophie Turner's PDA with a new partner
MUMBAI: According to sources, Joe Jonas responded to the news that his separated wife Sophie Turner was developing a...
Recent Stories
Katrina
Shocking! Katrina Kaif once lost her calm, Slammed Paparazzi who rudely said ‘Bulaya kyon?’; Here’s all the details!
Latest Video
Related Stories
Neha Joshi
Iss Diwali, kya hai khaas?
Charrul Malik
Charrul Malik: Diwali is a festival that I look forward to every year
Jackie Vanjari
Jackie Vanjari shares his Diwali plans!
Rachi Sharma
Did you know Rachi Sharma carried a 10kg lehenga for the promo shoot of Kumkum Bhagya?
Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani's Auto-Rickshaw Surprise for Fans in Prateek Sharma's t TV Show Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti
Amitabh Bachchan
Wow! KBC 15: Amitabh Bachchan praises Randeep Hooda for his role alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan