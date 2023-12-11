Supriya Khan: There's a void in my heart, every Diwali, as I dearly miss my father

MUMBAI : Actor-Producer Supriya Khan says that while she loves Diwali, she always misses her father on the festival. She says that she cherishes the memories she had with him.

“We've adorned our home with colourful lights, toran at the main entrance, diyas, and I love the serene glow of tealight floating candles on my living room tables. These decorations create a warm and inviting ambiance, making the festival even more special. Despite all the joy and celebrations, there's a void in my heart every Diwali as I dearly miss my father. His absence is a vacuum that's impossible to fill, but I cherish the lovely memories we shared during Diwali and throughout the year,” she says.

She adds, “When it comes to celebrating Diwali, I have a unique perspective. I don't follow an eco-friendly Diwali; for me, Diwali without crackers is like Holi without colours. It's a must, at least for one day, especially on Laxmi Pujan, which we call ‘badi Diwali.’ It's a time when we come together as a family to enjoy the lights, sounds, and excitement of firecrackers.”

Talking about the food she gets to enjoy on Diwali, she says, “Diwali is one of my favourite festivals because it allows me to indulge in the delicious snacks that my mom prepares. Being born a Maharashtrian, and having a typical Kolhapuri background, there are five essential faral dishes that hold a special place in our Laxmi Pujan celebrations: chiwda, chakli, rava ladoo, karanji, and shankarpali. I typically fast on this day and break my fast after offering bhog to Goddess Laxmi. We savour a sumptuous meal served on banana leaves, including dishes like sukha batachchi bhaji, puri, varan bhat, chana masala, kanda and mirchi bhaji, puranpoli, katachi amti, basundi, and salad. Just thinking about it makes my mouth water!”

Dhanteras is always special for the actress. She says, “Buying gold is considered to be lucky on Dhanteras so Like every year I will be wearing a beautiful Red salwar kameez and buy gold coins from Tanishq, and clay utensils.”

Talking about what she will be wearing, she says, “For this Diwali, I plan to wear the saree that my dad first gifted me when I turned 21 year old. It's a treasure for life . I'm looking forward to wear on Laxmi Pujan and offer my prayers.