Supriya Pathak reveals she was in dilemma to play Hansa in Khichdi

MUMBAI: According to a leading entertainment portal, Supriya Pathak was in dilemma to play Hansa in Khichdi.

During this lockdown, many classic shows have returned to TV and Khichdi is one of them. Supriya Pathak played Hansa and literally made it an iconic character in Khichdi. In an interview with a leading entertainment portal, Supriyaji shared how she was in two minds when she was offered the role, but the desire to play something unique made her pick this and the rest is history!

Recalling the three things she picked up for the character, she elaborated, "When I started working on the character, I just picked up two or three important points that I thought should be brought across in this person. First was the childlike belief in the good or bad. If someone tells Hansa, this is good or bad, she will believe it. She won't question it because Hansa never has any direct opinion about anything except her gajra, her jewellery. That is her area of knowledge, rest she is unaware of, and she is not embarrassed about it. The second one is the interests she has. Her interest in jewellery, makeup or looking good is truth for her, she is not doing it to impress anyone. In fact, I remember when we started working, I used to really make my dress designers quite mad because I would not wear anything which is not matching because Hansa won't wear it and third was the laziness of the character because she was not needed to move."

Credits: Pinkvilla