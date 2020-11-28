Supriya Pilgaonkar to feature in Hats Off Production’s next for Ishara TV?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with breaking news from the world of television.

We already reported about IN10 Media’s new channel Ishara TV is set to get launched.

We also reported about a daily soap titled Humkadam to air on Ishara TV which will be produced by Juggernaut Production.

According to our sources Hats Off Productions who’s known for path breaking shows like Sarabhai v/s Sarabhai, Khichi, Baa Bahu Aur Baby among many others might produce a show for Ishara TV.

Grapevine has it that seasoned actress Supriya Pilgaonkar has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the same project.

We couldn’t connect with Supriya for a comment.

Are efforts to reach out to the producers and channel’s spokesperson went in vain.

IN10 media is the same media group that runs the infotainment channel EPIC TV. The company has revealed a vision of organizing and building itself as a media network. As part of its expansion plans, the company also announced the launch of two new television channels to go on air soon - Gubbare (a channel for kids) and Ishara TV.

