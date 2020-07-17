Supriya Shukla gets teary eyed on her last day of shoot on the set of Naagin 4

MUMBAI : Colors’ Naagin 4 which stars Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria, Rashami Desai and Anita Hassanandani in the lead roles will be back with lots of twists and turns and will eventually come to an end as Ekta Kapoor plans to wrap-up the on-going season and immediately introduce the fifth season.

Actress Supriya Shukla, who played lead protagonist Nia Sharma’s mother in the show, has wrapped-up her shoot. Apparently, Supriya’s character will die in the coming episodes.

(ALSO READ : THIS is how Naagin 4 will end)

It was a teary-eyed farewell for Supriya. She got all emotional on the sets. Take a look!

For the initiative, Naagin 5 will star Ishqbaaaz fame Surbhi Chandana as the female lead while Hina Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar will be seen playing a cameo in the show (as reported by us).

(ALSO READ : Here’s NEXT HIGHPOINT DRAMA in Naagin 4!)