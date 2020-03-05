News

Suraj from Patna makes an inspiring entry in India’s Best Dancer

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s IP, India’s Best Dancer is already winning audience’s heart. With amazing talent and multiple dance forms performed by the contestants, it keeps getting tougher for Judges- Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis to asses. One contestant who caught the eye of the judges was Suraj Verma from Barh, Patna who does Breaking plus Contemporary dance forms.

Suraj, who is a vertically challenged contender, performed on the song ‘Jeena Jeena’ and won the hearts of the judges not because of his physical condition, but purely because of his dance. He took 90 seconds to showcase his talent and made the judges emotional, and he also got a standing ovation for his performance. Terence Lewis, who became teary eyed, said, “I don’t know how he does it. You showed us dance, emotions, proper stay and a story … we saw everything that we were looking for in a dancer.” While Geeta Kapur summed up in one sentence, saying, “Ab woh rone ke din chale gaye Suraj. There will be a lot of contestants who will be inspired looking at you.”

When Geeta asked Suraj what he does, Suraj replied, “I used to study before, but I had no clarity of what I wanted to do. I did not believe in myself, and if I could dance. But now I have full confidence in me and my dance moves and that I will shine.” Suraj inspired the judges with his positive attitude and his ardent love for dance.

Suraj’s parents faced a lot of difficulties in their journey, but always supported Suraj to help him realise and chase his dreams. 

