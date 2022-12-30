Surbhi Chandana, Shrenu Parikh to Shraddha Arya, Anjum Fakih, and Abhishek Kapur; Here’s a list of all the co-actors who became the closest of friend trios!

MUMBAI: The telly world has been a source of entertainment for people around the world for the longest time, and fans are always curious to find out the exciting details about the show, and the on and off-screen chemistry of the cast. It’s the show that keeps them entertaine

Actors often spend a lot of time on-set shooting, and television shows are constant hard work and long hours. Sometimes, actors find a way to keep themselves entertained with on-set shenanigans.

Having to spend 12-13 hours a day together, every day can become taxing and tiring. If the cast doesn’t get along well, then it can become awkward as well, which is the case sometimes. But sometimes, cast members become the closest of friends, and these friendships can transcend past the duration of the show, and sometimes, they become integral parts of one’s life.

Here we have a list of co-stars who have become the dearest of friends and memorable trios in the telly world. Check it out:

Mansi Shrivastav, Surbhi Chandana, and Shrenu Parikh:

They starred on the Star Plus show Ishqbaaz together and played the roles of sisters on the show. Even though the show went off-air in 2019, they still keep in touch and hang out every chance they get. They have become really close friends.

Aman Gandhi, Rohit Suchanti, and Aishwarya Khare:

All three of them star in the show Bhagya Lakhshmi together, and while they might be entangled in a drama on the show, they are really good friends in real life and often take time to post fun reels and posts together.

Erica Fernandes, Shubhavi Chouksey, and Pooja Banerjee:

Erica, Shubhavi, and Pooja starred in the reboot of Kasauti Zindagi Kayy. Even though their characters did not get along on the show, they have become really close friends since the show aired, and they still catch up.

Mughda Chapekar, Krishna Kaul, and Aparna Mishra:

Everyone knows that Kumkum Bhagya goes through a lot of twists and turns and it can be very taxing. But when you have great company, every shoot day can be fun. Aparna, Krishna, and Mughda have become really close since, and they often hang out together.

Shraddha Arya, Anjum Fakih and Abhishek Kapur:

These three grew close on the sets of the show Kundali Bhagya, and they are often seen hanging out together at parties and on-set.

Well, who doesn't love a good tale of friendship? We love seeing telly buddies become real friends.

