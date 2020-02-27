Surbhi Chandna is all praises for Sanjivani co-star Gaurav Chopra; shares candid pictures that have her heart

MUMBAI: Surbhi Chandna starrer Sanjivani is one of the most popular television soaps. It is a reboot version of the 2002 series of the same name. The medical drama premiered on 12 August 2019 on Star Plus. The show has kept the viewers hooked to the TV screens.

Surbhi, who plays the character of Ishani in the tele series, is an active social media user. She regularly treats her fans by sharing her pictures. She also shares glimpses from her show.

This time, the pretty lady shared some wonderful candid pictures with Sanjivani co-star Gaurav Chopra, who plays the role of NV. The duo looked super adorable and their camaraderie is a treat to the eyes. Surbhi looked pretty in a front slit white kuti that she teamed up with a pair of denim pants while Gaurav looked handsome in formal attire.

Sharing the pictures on Instagran, Surbhi was all praises for Gaurav. “This Calm Sweet Soul is a delight to work with.. So much suave .. so much learning & lessons

Thankyou GC for the joyride everyday,” she wrote for the handsome lad in her caption.

Surbhi added, “These candid have my heart.”

Check out their pictures right here:

Aren’t Surbhi and Gaurav looking adorable in the pictures? Hit the comment section below.