Surbhi Chandna is all praises for Shivangi Joshi

12 Feb 2020 08:28 PM

MUMBAI: Newly launched song Aadatein is the romantic ballad crooned by Nikhil D’Souza and composed by Guarav Dagaonkar. The lyrics for the same have been written by Anurag Bhomia. Shivangi Joshi and Suraj Roy star in the beautiful number.

The talented actress has been currently earning accolades for portraying the role of Naira in the popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

The music video which celebrates love and bonding has received positive response from everyone upon its release. Shivangi’s friend and another well – known television actress Surbhi Chandna has now penned down her thoughts about the same through the medium of an Instagram post.

Have a look.

Credits: Pinkvilla

