Surbhi Chandna and Dheeraj Dhoopar to play leads in COLORS’ ‘Sherdil Shergill

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 07/05/2022 - 18:56
MUMBAI: Known for presenting some heart-warming and endearing stories, COLORS is set to launch a new offering ‘Sherdil Shergill’. In keeping with its name, the show narrates the coming-of-age story of an unusual yet tenacious girl, Manmeet Shergill, who takes some unusual decisions that change her life forever. She is young and ambitious and wants to make a name for herself in the male-dominated field of architecture. Manmeet has a chance encounter with a carefree young boy Rajkumar Yadav that paves way for a beautiful love story.  Essaying the powerful character of Manmeet will be the talented Surbhi Chandna, while television heartthrob Dheeraj Dhoopar will play Rajkumar’s role. 

Ahead of playing the role of Manmeet Shergill, Surbhi Chandna says, “I have played varying roles through my career and I’m excited to come back with a show that has right kind of subject for our audience, which at the same time is lighthearted. I play the character of Manmeet - a strong girl who has a practical outlook towards life. It is always challenging to portray such complex and strong characters and I’m enthused to work with COLORS and Dheeraj once again. Sherdil Shergill’s storyline is unique and captivating.”

Portraying Rajkumar Yadav in this show, Dheeraj Dhoopar says, “My role in the show is extremely exciting and it challenges me as an actor. And that is what I look for, every time I take up something new. This also gives my fans and followers a chance to see me in a never seen before avatar. My audience will also be treated with something new when it comes to my style.”

‘Sherdil Shergill’ to air soon on COLORS

Latest Video