Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma dance at their Haldi ceremony along with Shrenu Parikh and others

Surbhi Chandna, Karan Sharma Haldi ceremony: The wedding has finally reached its last leg as the bride and groom are currently celebrating the last pre-wedding ceremony, which is the haldi festivities. After a beautiful mehendi ceremony and a soulful sufi night, Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma today had their haldi ceremony.
MUMBAI : Surbhi Chandna, Karan Sharma Haldi ceremony: The wedding has finally reached its last leg as the bride and groom are currently celebrating the last pre-wedding ceremony, which is the haldi festivities. After a beautiful mehendi ceremony and a soulful sufi night, Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma today had their haldi ceremony. It is stated that the wedding will take place in a few hours. While we await the beautiful wedding pictures, we bring you videos of the haldi and chooda ceremonies which will certainly give you an insight into how fun the celebrations were.

In the video below, Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma can be seen entering the venue with wide smiles and some killer dance moves. Surbhi especially is killing it with her dance moves, and her body language perfectly shows how happy she is to be a bride. Surbhi also shakes a leg with her Ishqbaaz co-star Shrenu Parikh and her other friends. Surbhi and Karan's friends can also be seen playfully applying haldi to them. Prior to the Haldi ceremony, Surbhi also had a chooda ceremony where the Naagin 5 actress looked like a vision to behold. Check out the video below.

The pre wedding festivities are currently taking place at Chomu Palace, Jaipur. The interesting thing about the wedding venue is it's the same place where Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan starrer Bhool Bhulaiya was shot. Karan and Surbhi have been dating each other for many years but kept their relationship under wraps until recently. Surbhi revealed that her love story with Karan started when she shifted to his building along with her mother. Karan's mom invited Surbhi to her house for a birthday party, and that's when the duo met for the first time.

