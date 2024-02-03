Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma’s Haldi ceremony video is nothing short of ROYALTY!

To attend Surbhi's extravagant wedding, celebrities including Shrenu Parikh, Mansi Srivastava, and Kunal Jaisingh have flown to Jaipur. Surbhi is now enjoying her Haldi ceremony where everyone is dressed in yellow and are singing to the rhythmic beats of wedding songs.
Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma

MUMBAI: Our favorite Surbhi Chandna is getting married tomorrow, so it's hard to remain calm. After dating for more than 13 years, the two lovebirds will advance their relationship. Warm wishes have been sent to the soon-to-be wedded couple by fans. The well-known TV actress and her longtime partner Karan Sharma are set to exchange vows in a private ceremony in Sikar, Rajasthan.

The actress from Ishqbaaaz flew to Sikar with her close friends and family. The small-screen diva will wed in Chomu Palace in Rajasthan, the same location as the film Bhool Bhulaiyaa, starring Vidya Balan and Akshay Kumar. Surbhi is getting married in a traditional manner, complete with mehendi, sangeet, and haldi. (Also Read: Surbhi Chandna chooses Tuxedo Night instead of traditional sangeet post wedding)

Before her sangeet ceremony, Surbhi grinned and showed off her dancing skills as she greeted her guests. The actress from Naagin 5 is undoubtedly the happiest bride; her radiant smile speaks much. She prepared for her sangeet and mehendi ceremony while grooving to the sounds of the dhol.

Well, Surbhi is now enjoying her Haldi ceremony where everyone is dressed in yellow and are singing to the rhythmic beats of wedding songs. Surbhi seems to be enjoying and cherishing each and every moment of the grand affair!

Surbhi is wearing tortilla coloured suit with a beautiful choker set and subtle accessories to go with her look. (Also Read: Surbhi Chandna spotted at the airport departing for her wedding; Says ‘Jaldi kro mera dulha wait kar raha hai’)

